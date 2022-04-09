Kane County Animal Control offers rabies vaccination clinic April 23

Kane County Animal Control will host its first Rabies and Microchip Animal Clinic of the year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at 4060 Keslinger Road in Geneva, according to a news release.

The clinic will be conducted drive-thru style. Dog and cat owners just pull up in their vehicle and let the staff and volunteers to the work. People do not need to get out of their cars, but are asked to please wear a mask so everyone remains safe and protected.

The cost of a one-year vaccine (with tag) is $22 for neutered pets or $40 for non-neutered. Seniors receive a discounted rate of $10. Microchips are also available for $15. Cash, check, VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

Future clinics are planned for May 11 and June 4. August, September and October dates will be announced. For more information about Kane County Animal Control, visit kanecountypets.com.