Waubonsee Community College to hold cheer team tryouts

Waubonsee Community College is inviting high school junior and senior cheer athletes and current Waubonsee students to try out for the 2022-23 co-ed competitive cheer team. Tryouts will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 in the Field House on the Sugar Grove campus.

According to a news release from the college, Waubonsee’s competitive cheer team is an active organization on campus and requires dedicated time from its members. Individuals interested in trying out will be required to register by filling out a questionnaire. Participants must have some experience in either cheer, dance or gymnastics — including techniques with high-performance quality and a positive attitude. Tryouts will be announced in September if additional positions are needed.

For more information, contact head coach Gina Damato at gdamato@waubonsee.edu or call the Waubonsee Athletics Department at 630-466-2524.