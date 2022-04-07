Kane County Court-Appointed Special Advocates hosted a “Hands Around the Courthouse” rally Thursday to draw attention to the issue of child abuse.

About 75 people attended the event at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St. in downtown Geneva.

The event was held inside the historic courthouse due to rainy weather.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, CASA executive director Gloria Kelley and Judge Kathryn Karayannis spoke.

Kane County Judge Kathryn Karayannis speaks at CASA Kane County's "Hands Around the Courthouse" event Thursday in Geneva. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns spoke, as well as Gloria Kelley, CASA's executive director. (Brian Hill)

The event is held during National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In the past, attendees held hands and made a ring around the courthouse. In 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees held blue-and-silver pinwheel toys instead of making a chain. The color blue hearkened to the blue ribbon a Virginia grandmother displayed on her car’s radio antenna in 1989 to memorialize the death of her grandson, in what is believed to be the first observation.

CASA Kane County's "Hands Around the Courthouse" event, calling attention to child abuse, was moved inside the Kane County Courthouse Thursday due to rainy weather. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Brian Hill)

Judges appoint CASA volunteers to advocate for the interests of victims in criminal cases of abuse and neglect. The volunteers can also advocate for children in civil guardianship cases, although in 2021 it didn’t have enough volunteers to do so.

For more information about CASA, visit casakanecounty.org.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220407/courthouse-rally-calls-attention-to-child-abuse-in-kane-county-efforts-to-prevent-it