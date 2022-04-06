League of Women Voters of Central Kane County asks residents to “Spring into Climate Action”

Recognizing that global climate change demands local climate action, the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is inviting residents to an online discussion and planning session at 7 p.m. on April 14 via Zoom.

According to a news release, during the virtual program, participants will have an opportunity to learn more about climate issues, how they connect to Fox Valley communities and how participants can “Spring into Climate Action” by getting involved with the LWV’s Climate Action Team.

To find out more about attending the “Spring into Climate Action” program and to register for the Zoom link, community members should email info@lwvkc.org no later than April 13.