Registration now open for Lazarus House Great Western Freedom 4 Run/Walk

Early registration is open for the 2022 Lazarus House Great Western Freedom 4 Run/Walk on July 4 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

All proceeds from the 4-mile run and 2-mile walk will benefit Lazarus House, a nonprofit emergency shelter, center for transitional living and homeless prevention program for men, women and children who are homeless or in crisis from Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles or western rural Kane County.

Performance T-shirts will go to the first 100 registered runners and cotton T-shirts will go to all others while supplies last.

No strollers are allowed in the competitive run, but strollers are welcome in the walk.

Registration is open at lazarushouse.net.

For information, contact Lazarus House’s events coordinator at barbp@lazarushouse.net or 630-587-2144.