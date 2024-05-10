May 2024 Kane County's Cutest Pet Contest

YOUR PET WANTS YOU TO ENTER IT IN THE MAY CUTEST PET CONTEST!

Starting May 9-19, upload a photo of your delightful pet. Then come back between May 20-26 to vote for your pet or any pet you wish. You may vote once per day throughout the duration of the contest. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be counted. The pet with the most votes will be named the winner, be published in the Kane County Chronicle and receive a great prize.

ENTER HERE.

The May winner will be announced in a newspaper ad at the beginning of June promoting the June Cutest Pet Contest. The winner will be contacted by email within a week of the contest end date.

Thank you to our Supporting Sponsors! To learn more about them, click their names below.

Loyal Companions Animal Hospital & Pet ResortPinot’s PaletteSt. Charles Park District