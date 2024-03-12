Free March Seminar - Life in the Fox River Valley

The question of whether or not to remove the St. Charles dam, is on the forefront of the minds of many St Charles residents. Dam removal isn’t a black and white subject. There are alternatives that can satisfy the objectives of multiple interests. Join us in March, April and May for three informative seminars conducted by a professional engineer who strives to set new standards in river restoration and reconnecting habitats.

MARCH SEMINAR: Wednesday, March 20 from 7-8pm: Life at the Bottom of the Fox River ... What Lives Below What are benthic macroinvertebrates? What can they tell us about water quality? Join us at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second Street, St. Charles, IL for this free seminar.

