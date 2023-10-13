October 2023 Kane County’s Cutest Pet Contest

Your pet wants you to enter it into the October Cutest Pet Contest!

Starting October 12 through October 22 upload a photo of your delightful pet. Then come back between October 23 and October 28 to vote for your pet or any pet you wish. You may vote once per day throughout the duration of the contest. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be counted. The pet with the most votes will be named the winner, be published in the Kane County newspapers and receive a great prize.

The October winner will be announced in a newspaper ad at the beginning of November promoting the November Cutest Pet Contest. The winner will be contacted by email within a week of the contest end date.

