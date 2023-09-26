September 26, 2023
Sign up for Tri City Health’s Casino Night

Tri City Health Partnership Casino Night

Please join us on Saturday, October 28th at the Q Center, 1405 N 5th Ave, St. Charles, IL 60174 for Casual. Cool. Casino. Enjoy dinner, drinks, entertainment, inspiring stories of hope and the most fun around! Cocktails and Registration - 6pm • Dinner - 7pm

Roulette • Blackjack • Craps • Texas Hold ‘em • Auctions • Raffles

Individual tickets are $140 each. Tables of 8 are also available for purchase.

To purchase your ticket, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about the Tri City Health Partnership Medical and Dental Clinic, visit https://www.tchpfreeclinic.org/

