Join us at the Lincoln Park gazebo in Downtown St. Charles on West Main Street between 4th & 5th Streets each Thursday at 7pm for Live Music and delicious snacks from local restaurants. Bring your blanket and chairs and enjoy this FREE concert in our smoke-free and alcohol-free park.

July 13th is The Throwbacks – classic oldies from the ’50s and ’60s!

Musicians are subject to change without notice.

TO LEARN MORE, CLICK HERE or go to stcparks.org/summer-concerts