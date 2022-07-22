July 28th St. Charles Concert in the Park - 7th Heaven

Grab your friends and family and join us on July 28 at 7pm to watch 7TH HEAVEN perform. Lifelong friends committed to leaving it all out on the stage, this band plays dead on renditions of Def Leppard, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Journey, U2 and more. Music delivered at a frenetic pace will drive audiences to literally be dancing in the streets. See you Thursday!

This concert, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District. Next concert features THE PRISSILLAS on August 4.

For more information, CLICK HERE.