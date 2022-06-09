June Cutest Pet is open for entries

Your pet could win you a great prize!

All you need to do is submit a photo of your adorable pet one time from June 9-20. Then come back between June 21-27 to vote for your favorite(s). You may vote once per day for the same or different animal. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be tallied. One pet will be named the winner, be published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and receive a prize. Enter now!

To enter, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about our sponsors, click on their names below.