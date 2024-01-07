Lyons’ Gunnar Garelli, York’s Frank Nitti pick up wins at loaded Sycamore tourney

SYCAMORE – Last year, Gunnar Garelli was 16-7 heading into the Sycamore Invitational, ended up winning the 152-pound bracket, and used it as a springboard to finish fourth in the state.

This year, the Lyons senior won the 165 bracket to stay undefeated and hopes the springboard effect pushes him beyond fourth.

“My expectations are to win [state] this year for sure,” Garelli said. “That’s been my goal for a long time. Last year I was kind of down and out, I had like eight losses by the time we got to this tournament last year. But I’m still undefeated this year. It’s good to get back here and keep it rolling.”

Garelli helped the Lions take fifth with 351 points. York was second with 382 points, buoyed by a win from Frank Nitti at 138. Mundelein’s Abisai Hernandez took first at 285, helping the Mustangs take seventh with 333.5 points.

Hononegah won the 26-team tournament handily with 532.5 points - York was closer in points to 17th place Hampshire at 255 then it was the the champs. Wheaton North took ninth (315), Glenbrook South 11th (307.5), Oak Forest 16th (261), Sterling 18th (217), Marengo 19th (201), McHenry 20th (187.5), Peotone 21st (180.5), Nazareth 22nd (158.5), St. Charles North 23rd (155.5), Willowbrook 24th (153.5) and Grayslake North 26th (118).

Garelli knocked off Hononegah’s Connor Diemel 3-1 to win his bracket. He moved to 29-0 with the win.

“I wanted to score a little more points in the finals but that’s alright,” Garelli said. “But it’s OK. The kid’s a good wrestler, good opponent. And this is my second time winning the tournament so I feel comfortable here for sure.”

Lyons ended up with five medalists, awarded to the top eight finishers in each class. Griff Powell was third at 120, the only other top-three finish for the Lions.

The Lyons coach, also named Griff Powell, said that with regionals a month away the tournament was a great way to get some high-quality matches in. He said where the Lions are now to where they were at the start of the season is worlds apart.

“The beauty of this tournament is ... if the bracket is full, everybody gets five matches,” coach Powell said. “That wasn’t the case in every bracket, but we had everybody get at least four and everybody got a win. Lot of guys got five matches and we put five guys in the top eight.”

York finished the day with eight medalists, including the title for Nitti. The 138-pounder and sophomore picked up a 7-2 win over Mundelein’s Ethan Banda for his title after three pins earlier in the tournament.

He credited his work with 132-pounder Zach Parisi, who took third, as a big part of his success.

“It’s fun. I think the work is paying off this year,” Nitti said. “I’ve got a good partner at my school. Our coaches have put in a lot of effort into everything we do. I think this year is going to be a good year.”

Other top three finishers for York include Mondo Martinelli (third at 126) and Jackson Hanselman (third at 144.

“I think that team finish, it means a lot to us,” Nitti said. “It’s a tough tournament with some tough teams here. We’ve been doing great, we went to state for the first time in team history, this year we’ll see what we’re able to do.”

While Peotone was further down the team standings, Micha Spinazolla improved to 22-6 with his second-place showing at 144. He recorded pins in his first four matches before falling to Tolono Unitiy’s Kaden Inman, 5-2.

“He lost to a kid he wrestled earlier in the year but he closed the gap,” Peotone coach Josh Kreske said. “He had a good quality day. Just to see that growth and improvement and know it’s getting closer each time. It doesn’t matter until they get down state, right?”

Kreske said for Class 1A Peotone, it was a chance to see a lot of much larger schools and some different opponents than usual.

“It gets us away from wrestling the same people every time,” Kreske said. “We also get to see some stiffer competition so when we get to the regional and sectional it prepares us for that time. We just want to see as many kids as we can.”

Ian Kreske earned the other medal for Peotone at 165, taking sixth.

Hampshire had a trio of medalists. Joey Ochoa was third at 285, Aidan Rowells was sixth at 175 and Lou Jensen continued his improvement with a seventh-place showing at 113.

“Lou did a great job today,” Todd said. “He’s been working hard in the room all year and he’s been steadily improving.”

Jacob Ronsman took second for Grayslake North at 150. Mason Lampe led Marengo with a fourth-place finish at 144. Myles Wagner (126) and Jesse Saavedra (285) each took fifth to lead McHenry, the runners-up to Yorkville last year. Yorkville did not return this year.

Declan Sons had St. Charles’ North highest finish, placing fifth at 106. Austin Clemens took fourth at 138, the highest finisher for Sterling. Noah Brockie’s fifth-place finish at 175 led Willowbrook and Thomas Fulton was second for Wheaton North at 157.