Boys Track and Field Athlete of Year: Batavia’s Alec Crum developed into premier multi-event athlete

Batavia’s Alec Crum knew what needed to be done to achieve the state track and field meet goals he set out to accomplish.
As a junior in 2022, Crum qualified for state in the high jump. That didn’t satisfy Crum who had the triple jump – and more – in his sights.
“I had to be the first one there and the last one there, put in that extra work,” said Crum, who will compete in track and field in college at Grand Valley State. “I had a great role model in [2022 Batavia graduate] Jalen Buckley. I just followed what he did. ... I just had to put a lot more work of getting myself to the point [of those marks] so I can make it there.”
Crum not only made a repeat trip to Charleston in high jump in his senior season, placing ninth, he qualified in long jump, taking 16th at state, triple jump (21st at state) and ran on the Bulldogs’ 4x400 state relay. Crum also had four top-two finishes during the season in triple jump, five in high jump and ran whatever relay was asked of him.
Considering his accomplishments this season, Crum is the 2023 Kane County Chronicle Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“I think what’s unique is how skilled he was, his ability to do so many different events,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “I think in some of our absolutely most important, biggest team events of the year – [Kane County] meet, sectional – he just had fantastic meets for our track team. Came through with flying colors, was able to do three, four events time and time again when it mattered and was really the difference in a lot of ways in us being successful winning meets.
“Coming back from his junior year where he was a very good first-year track athlete, he was very successful. Learned an awful lot and got a lot better to really developing into one of the premier multi-event kids in the whole area, I think, is sensational.”
Balancing all those events, Crum wouldn’t have done it any other way.
“He was a baller. He would just do it,” Batavia jumps coach Mike Theriault said. “Anything you asked of him, he would just do.”
“There’d be multiple times where he’d be running, jumping and doing another jump all at the same time,” Piron said. “That’s not an easy thing to do. You talk to [some] kids, they’ve got their schedule down to the minute with their warmup, maybe late to an event. ... Alec doesn’t have any idea what’s going to happen. He’s at the mercy of who is running the events, how they’re being judged, what the time schedules are. He just has to go with it.”
Even, perhaps, with some humor along the way.
“He would jump or do something in a meet and he would lay down [as if] he’s so tired after maybe like one jump or something,” Theriault said. “[Piron] would ask, ‘Is he hurt?’ I’d be like, ‘No, he’s fine’ and he’d pop right up.
“Almost everything he does in track was for fun. Some coaches would [think] we’ve got to follow the training regimen, but I think that’s one of the best qualities about him. He is so lighthearted and enjoys track so much. ... He loves track. He loves being around it, doing the different things [and] he’s like a kid who just wants to try everything.”
Crum played one season of varsity football and competed in two varsity track seasons.
“I think he could be a decathlete. He is that type of a kid,” Piron said. “He’s got that skill set to do all those events. He’s always very upbeat, very positive, good teammate and a fun person to be around. Just a great kid to have on your team.”