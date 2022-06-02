Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Jalen Buckley, Batavia, Track and Field, senior

Name: Jalen Buckley
School: Batavia, senior
Sport: Track and Field
Why he was selected: Buckley won the Class 3A state title in triple jump with his 14.85-meter effort and Batavia won the state title. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Buckley to discuss his achievement and more. Buckley was voted Athlete of the Week by readers.
Bartelson: What was that feeling like before your final jump of your high school career? Take me through that mindset.
Buckley: I had a feeling I was in second place, so I was just thinking, All right, got to make up for what I did before, which I dropped the baton in the 4x200. So I can’t afford to not win triple jump.
Bartelson: When you got up from the pit, did you know right away that was your winning jump or did it take a little bit of time?
Buckley: I think right after my third phase I knew because the pop I had off the long jump board. I just knew.
Bartelson: As a team for the title, it was a heart-racing finish to the end. What can you say about the collective effort to pull it off?
Buckley: I think it’s just a product of what we’d been working for all year and all summer. ... I think we just went out there and did what we needed to do.
Bartelson: Because I wasn’t in Charleston, is there a behind-the-scenes story you’re always going to remember?
Buckley: The night before the first day, we sat down [as a team]. We just wanted to make sure all of our emotions were good because everything was not going to go as planned as we said that night. Lots of things did not go as planned, but we still found a way to come out and win.