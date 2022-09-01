Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Casey Kriz, St. Charles North, soccer, sophomore

Name: Casey Kriz
School: St. Charles North, sophomore
Sport: Soccer
Why he was selected: Kriz scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over Kaneland last week. Kriz was voted Athlete of the Week by voters.
Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Kriz to discuss his career and more.
Bartelson: Did you find soccer or did it find you? Why is it the sport you chose?
Kriz: I found soccer because when I was five, I liked the outdoors and had a lot of energy to burn off. My mom played soccer and thought it would be a good fit for me. I liked being part of a team and really liked scoring goals so that’s why I stuck with it.
Bartelson: Is there an international or Olympic soccer player you really enjoy watching? Why?
Kriz: The player I enjoy watching the most is Kevin De Bruyne. I really enjoy watching the way he moves the ball and creates offensive opportunities while making defensive contributions.
Bartelson: What does it mean to wear the St. Charles North jersey to you?
Kriz: I’m proud to be a North Star and I’m honored to represent St. Charles, a community that’s always supported the sport of soccer.
Bartelson: What teammate may not get the spotlight, but deserves it and why?
Kriz: It is really difficult to pick one person that doesn’t necessarily get the spotlight but deserves it because this year’s team is really close and there are lots of players who play significant roles on and off the field.
Bartelson: For fun, what is your favorite warmup song or mix you like to listen to before a game?
Kriz: “Kids” by MGMT.