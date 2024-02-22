Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Lexi DiOrio, St. Charles East, basketball, senior

Name: Lexi DiOrio

School: St. Charles East, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: DiOrio scored 26 points, including her 1,000th career point, in St. Charles East’s double-overtime win over Wheaton North in the regional championship game. She was chosen Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by voters in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Kane County Chronicle sports editor Joshua Welge.

Double overtime in a huge playoff game. What was that like to be a part of?

DiOrio: That was probably the most exciting game I have played. The energy from our entire team and bench was a huge factor as to why we won. I think we all felt very emotional in that game. We all stayed together through every second of the game and it came down to who played harder.

You hit a huge 3-pointer in overtime. What happened there?

DiOrio: I had not been shooting the ball how I would have liked in recent games, but I felt myself get hot early in the game and so it was a nice confidence boost going into the remainder of the game. My teammates kept finding me when I was open and I just kept shooting. We had momentum and energy in both OTs that definitely helped my confidence as well.

What did it mean to score your 1,000th career point? Did you know you were close?

DiOrio: It meant a lot to me knowing that everyone was cheering for me. I had family, friends and, of course, my team there to celebrate with me. It was a perfect way to hit it, too, with an assist from Alexis Maridis. I would not have wanted to get it any other way. I knew I was getting close to 1,000 but my coaches helped me just play my game and not worry too much about the points to add on any stress, especially in the postseason.

How did you make your college decision?

DiOrio: I chose Indiana Kokomo because I felt I can go there and make an impact on the program. On my official visit, I bonded with a lot of the girls and the coaching staff is nothing but supportive. It felt like the right fit as soon as I saw the campus.

Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete you like to watch?

DiOrio: Both of my parents graduated from the University of Iowa, so my entire family has always been huge Hawkeye fans. Watching Caitlin Clark on and off the court is amazing. The way she engaged with younger girls is something I always take pride in with my own game. I remember when I was young and looked up to Coach Sam like a celebrity and now being able to be that person for younger girls means so much to me.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

DiOrio: My favorite movie would probably be “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”