Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Tyler Guerra, St. Charles East, wrestling, senior

Name: Tyler Guerra

School: St. Charles East, senior

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Guerra won the 138-pound championship at the Class 3A Conant Sectional to advance to state. He was chosen Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by voters in an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with Kane County Chronicle sports editor Joshua Welge.

What’s your thoughts on going back to state and how would you assess how you wrestled at sectionals?

Guerra: I’m very excited to be back competing at state to get my state title. I felt that I wrestled good at sectionals and was moving fast and strong. I’m trusting all of my training and it’s paying off on the mat.

You have come close to winning a state title, taking third as a sophomore and second as a junior. How motivated are you for that title?

Guerra: I have had Saturday night’s session on my mind all year long. I’m not letting it happen again. I want to dominate this year and leave no doubt that this is my weight class and my state title.

How would you describe yourself as a wrestler?

Guerra: I would say I’m a very open wrestler that can wrestle from every position. I feel my scramble skills are better than the people I wrestle and that I can outwrestle anyone who steps on the line.

I’ve read that you love to compete in other athletic venues. What are those other athletics and what drives you in competition?

Guerra: My drive and my competitiveness is more than just wrestling. It also is in lifting, running, me and my friends compete in everything we do even if it’s just who can get the most takedowns that practice. I’ve always got a competitive edge to me.

What made you decide to commit to Indiana and what does the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten mean to you?

Guerra: Indiana is an amazing school. The Kelley School of Business program allows me to excel even outside of the wrestling room. Wrestling-wise, they have an amazing coaching staff with a lot of lightweight talent. They have a lot to offer for me and with the partners/coaching staff and facilities I knew that Indiana would allow me to excel at the next level.

What’s the wrestling room like at East with so many elite guys?

Guerra: Wrestling at St. Charles East has truly been a blessing. I have been able to train with the top kids in the country and one of the best high school coaches around on a daily basis. Any day of the week I can get pushed in the wrestling room and am being challenged by partners like Ben Davino, Jayden Colon, Brody Murray, Gavin Connolly and Anthony Gutierrez. They’re all great wrestlers that have helped me improve and peak at the right time this year.