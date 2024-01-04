Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Brooke Carlson, Batavia, basketball, senior

Name: Brooke Carlson

School: Batavia

Sport: Basketball, senior

Why she was selected: Carlson scored 39 points, three shy of her career high, in leading Batavia past Fremd and into the championship game in the Morton College Christmas Tournament. Carlson was named tournament MVP. Batavia finished second in the tournament. Carlson was chosen Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by voters in an online vote.

Here is Carlson’s Q&A with Kane County Chronicle sports editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: In a great tournament like that what did your team show or prove doing as well as you did?

Carlson: Our team proved that we could play with anyone and wanted to win more than anything. We showed people that we don’t only play to win but also for each other and are like a family from the court to the bench. We also showed that we can compete at any competitive level and keep getting better and better.

Welge: That Fremd game – what was it like to have such a huge game against that team and what was the key to your success?

Carlson: The Fremd game was terrific. As a team, we got that win. It was amazing to have a big game against them. We, I had something to prove since we lost to them last year and that was not going to happen again this year. The key to success in that game was my free throws. I could get to the line a lot, which was an essential thing. Also the movement from my teammates. They would cut and the gaps would be wide open for me. It was a great atmosphere and a fun game to play in.

Welge: How have you improved your game personally this year?

Carlson: Throughout the year, I have improved my pace of the game. I can slow myself down in situations when I need to and push the ball when I need to. I am switching speeds, which makes a huge difference in getting the defense to guard me differently.

Welge: What made you decide to commit to Colorado State?

Carlson: The coaching staff and the area. I love all the coaches there and could see their passion and excitement in recruiting me. Also, I love to go out and explore new areas and Colorado is way different than Illinois, which stuck out to me. Fort Collins is awesome, the downtown is great and I am so excited.

Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete you like?

Carlson: Anthony Edwards [of the Minnesota Timberwolves] is my favorite athlete.

Welge: What’s the favorite Christmas gift you received?

Carlson: A new MacBook.

Welge: Do you have a favorite movie or TV show?

Carlson: ”Friday Night Lights.”