Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Kelton McEwen, St. Francis, basketball, senior

Name: Kelton McEwen

School: St. Francis, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: McEwen scored 26 points in St. Francis’ 74-45 win over Prairie Ridge on Nov. 24. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with him to discuss the start of his season and more.

Bartelson: Transferring from Bartlett, you’re expected to be a top addition. To introduce yourself to Wheaton and beyond, what’s the type of game you want to exhibit?

McEwen: I’d say one of the top things I bring is my shooting ability. Off the catch or off the dribble, I can shoot it from all around the court. I play smart and I’m willing to play whatever role is needed each game in order to win.

Bartelson: What’s an underrated aspect of your game that should blossom throughout the year?

McEwen: An underrated part of my game would be my playmaking and IQ. I’m known mostly as a shooter but I’ve worked a lot on getting into the paint and dishing to bigs or kicking out to shooters.

Bartelson: How do you complement the current St. Francis rotation?

McEwen: I can add more spacing to our offense. I bring competitiveness in games and practice. I can get hot quick and again I’m willing to do whatever to win.

Bartelson: What’s the overall season outlook for your team in the early stages?

McEwen: I think we have all the pieces to be a great team. Length, size, defense and depth will help us a lot in the Catholic League. Our end goal is a state championship, so we’re working each day with that in our mind.