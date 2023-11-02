Kane County Chronicle Girls Golfer of the Year: Emmy Hollarbush, St. Francis

Emerson Hollarbush hits from the fairway during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

WHEATON – Oodles of medalist honors. Three state golf tournament appearances. Memories that will last a lifetime. Yet it is Emmy Hollarbush’s positive attitude that rises above the rest.

“I’m proud of my attitude that I never really gave up,” said Hollarbush, a St. Francis senior. “Even on a tough day or a tough hole here and there, I was able to put it behind me and make a few birdies or make some pars after that and keep an even attitude to keep me going throughout the day.”

Hollarbush went out as close to a champion as she could. Earning medalist honors at six of seven dual meets, Hollarbush continued her sterling run by earning second at the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference meet, fourth in regionals and 10th at sectionals. She finished 13th at the Class 2A state meet.

For her accomplishments, Hollarbush is the 2023 Kane County Chronicle Girls Golfer of the Year.

Her positive and determined attitude wasn’t hard for coach Hayley Jefferson to spot.

“She’s very hard on herself, but in a good way,” Jefferson said. “She wants to do better, but won’t let it bother her. Like if she has a bad hole – I think that’s the biggest thing for me – she [says], ‘OK, it’s behind me, coach’ and she doesn’t even want to talk about it. ... She’ll get a bogey or a double and then come out with a birdie on the last hole. It’s like, “Wow, nobody else can do that.’ ”

That determination guided her to the state finals.

“I was very excited just to have the chance to go to state, primarily,” Hollarbush said. “It was a little bit tougher to get to state this year, so I was really super excited and grateful for the opportunity to get to state. The first day came along, it started off pretty strong. I was playing pretty well, but the conditions got pretty rough. It was super high winds and it was sideways rain at one point. ... I was playing well and I really just grinded out every hole. I ended up having a personal record of even par that day.

“On Saturday, I had been struggling here and there. Overall, I wasn’t playing bad, but then on the last hole, I put myself in a tough position above the pin. I ended up chipping in on my last hole, which was super fun.”

Her top memory isn’t the medals. It’s the friendships.

“My favorite is after each round everyone telling their stories throughout the day,” Hollarbush said. “Maybe some ups and downs they had and just that camaraderie after a round while waiting to see how we placed as a team is really fun and exciting.”

Academics and involvement in school is another major aspect of Hollarbush’s senior year.

“She’s so involved with school, too, which makes her such an awesome person,” Jefferson said.

“I really prioritize my school and academics,” Hollarbush said. “I work hard for good grades and work hard in school. I plan on studying nursing in college and a minor in Spanish, so I’m very excited for that.”

If Hollarbush, who now has knowledge and experience, had the opportunity to tell her freshman self something, what would she say?

“Maybe just ‘you have no idea what you’re in for,’ ” Hollarbush said with a laugh. “I would say that. Obviously, I put in a lot of hard work. Maybe things won’t always go the way I want, but there’ll be a lot of exciting events that will happen, too.”

All-Area Girls Golf team

Bridget Brennan (St. Francis), Braelyn Davoust (Kaneland), Leah Grivetti (St. Francis), Rylee Huddleston (St. Charles North), Hanna Kizman (St. Charles North), Amanda Naylor, (Batavia), Manuela Ramirez (St. Charles East), Ariana Riep (Burlington Central), Avery Sheehan (Batavia), Vivianna Ruby (Rosary), Charlotte Tassone (St. Charles East),