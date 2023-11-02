Kane County Chronicle Boys Golfer of the Year: Regan Konen, Marmion

AURORA – Regan Konen recited a sequence on the golf course that happened a month ago as if it was completed just a few hours before.

It wasn’t his Class 2A state finish that concluded with an individual title to become the second Marmion golfer to win a state championship. Though, he could’ve done that if he wanted.

It was, instead, the Aurora Central Catholic Charger Invitational in which he finished 5-under 66 and then proceeded to win with a birdie on the first playoff hole against one of his best friends, Owen Coniaris, from Wheaton Academy.

“I didn’t get off to the best start. I started on hole 10 and made some pars. I really started really picking up on the back nine ... birdied 14, birdied 15, birdied 16, parred 17 and eagled 18. I really got hot there on that stretch and maintained it,” Konen recalled. “Owen and I were talking to each other. We knew where we were both at and we love to be competitive.”

“Regan’s defining moment of the season was at Aurora CC,” coach Lou Solarte said. “We hosted the Cadet Classic and it was our last event before the regionals. Regan had been on a nice run and he was the medalist at the Aurora Central invite held at Phillips Park Golf Course with a score of 5 under 66.”

Konen steadily has improved in each of his past three seasons. As a freshman, his scoring average was 77.8 and he was 35th at state. The following year, he dropped his scoring average to 74 and was 53rd at state.

As a junior, it was a 76.1 with medalist honors at regionals, two strokes away from tying for medalist at sectionals and then the individual state title.

Considering his accomplishments, Konen is the 2023 Kane County Chronicle Boys Golfer of the Year.

Konen relies on a positive mindset. His refreshing outlook can be applied on the golf course or anywhere in life.

“I think people kind of look back on the negatives and I think what we should probably start trying to do is try and look at positives,” Konen said. “We can learn from the negatives, but also there’s a lot to learn from the positives.

“You can definitely get down on yourself when you’re not playing good and that’s something that I’m trying to work on. Next hole, every hole is a different hole. You just can’t get mad at yourself on a shot. ... You’re not trying to hit a bad shot. You’ve just got to understand that.”

Konen wants his character to shine above his top golf scores.

“My parents always raised me that obviously you want to be really good at golf, but it’s how other people talk about you,” he said. “That’s how I want to be perceived. Maybe, yes, I want to be perceived as a good golfer, but also I want to be perceived, ‘Hey, that kid is really nice. That kid is a good sport.’ That’s probably the biggest takeaway.

“I want to be the nicest I can be to others. I worked my butt off. This isn’t just given to me and I don’t think a lot of people see that. Golf does not come easily.”

All-Area golf team

Beckett Jones, St. Francis; Nicolas Sparacio, St. Francis; Regan Konen, Marmion; Evan Paganelis, Marmion; Clay Ellis-Escobar, Marmion; Clay Heilman, St. Charles North; Matt Trimble, Geneva; Ryan O’Rourke, Geneva; Adam Warner, Batavia; Cole Ridgway, St. Charles East; Anthony Solare, St. Charles East; Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central; Matthew Kowalik, Burlington Central; Wesley Hollis, Kaneland; Brian Davoust, Kaneland.