Girls volleyball: Morgan Beam, Kaneland cherish ‘uplifting’ season that ends in sectional semifinal loss

Kaneland's Rosie Karl (9) and Jennifer Calabrese (8) celebrates the 2-1 win over Sycamore during a game in Sycamore on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

As the lone junior in the Kaneland starting lineup, Morgan Beam just wants to go to practice.

That’s where the Knights grew the most this season and where they’d figure out how to fix what went wrong during Monday’s 26-24, 25-9 loss to St. Laurence in a Class 3A Evergreen Park Sectional semifinal that originally was supposed to be at Lemont.

“We’d go to practice the next day and figure out what we could’ve improved on,” she said. “We’d bounce back and it would show in the next game and we’d be winning. We would show our improvement and not let the same things happen.”

Kaneland (27-11) did a lot of fantastic things in its seesaw battle with St. Laurence (25-12) in the opening set. Both teams rallied to take leads and lost them. While freshman Aubrey Martinez was the wrecking ball for the Vikings, the Knights countered with a mix of kills from Beam and seniors Delaney Calabrese and Morgan Karl and a few crucial tough digs from senior Francesca Brandonisio with senior libero Mia Vassallo leading the mission.

“I think we just came out with a lot more energy,” Beam said. “I think by the second set a lot of people were down because we lost the first set. We kind of lost the momentum we had in the first set and that went into the second set and affected our play and it showed.”

The Knights didn’t play many games that went the distance this fall, finishing 2-4 in three-set games. Interestingly, they lost the first set in the two that they won against Glenbard East and in their first meeting against Sycamore. They were hoping to have the opportunity to try to do it again, but the opening loss was crushing.

“That took a lot of wind out of us and gave them a lot of momentum,” Knights coach Cyndi Violett said. “And volleyball is all about momentum.”

It also was about a long drive, at least for the Knights. The game was moved from Lemont to Evergreen Park after Lemont was disqualified for the playoffs. A new venue was supposed to be around the same distance for the schools in Burbank and Maple Park, but the Vikings had only a five-mile cruise in comparison with Kaneland’s 55-mile journey.

“That kind of put a damper on things, but the crowd with the kids and the parents, they still showed up,” Violett said. “It says a lot about the huge crowd that came all the way out here to Evergreen Park.”

Despite the length they had to travel, Kaneland’s festive supporters showed up in numbers with countless students and adults wearing Halloween costumes, including several witches, a couple of cows, a cowboy, Batman and a prisoner.

“We were trying to get everyone to ride out here on the rally bus,” Beam said. “We got our parents dressed up in costumes. It’s a very fun group of parents. They’re probably our biggest cheerers. They’ve always brought so much energy. They make us feel good that we have that support behind us.”

Kaneland, which won the Intestate Eight Conference and a regional title, almost pulled off a third rally in the opening set against the Vikings.

They took their first lead at 8-7 on a kill from Calabrese.

After falling behind 17-14, they used a 5-0 run to pull ahead 19-17 after some hitting errors from the Vikings along with kills from Calabrese and Beam.

St. Laurence pulled ahead 22-20, but the Knights rallied again at 23-22 before the Vikings answered once more to win in thrilling back-and-forth action.

By the time Kaneland had scored in the second set, Violett already had burned a timeout.

Senior Adalynn Ruh finally got the Knights on the board, but they were looking at a 6-1 deficit and didn’t have a lengthy response until they scored three straight points after trailing 23-6.

“This has been a fun group that has a special bond with each other,” Violett said. “They get along. They encourage each other. I’ve never had any drama with this team. They’re always positive and they all love volleyball. A lot of them are going to play [in college] and I told them to take this and learn from that because you’re going to see a lot of games like this at the next level.”

It’s a group that Beam certainly is going to miss.

“Everyone has been so uplifting and so nice,” she said. “There hasn’t been any drama. I’ve felt very welcomed on the team as the only junior on the court most of the time. They’ve had my back when I’ve made mistakes and when I’ve done good things. They’ve made me feel good to play with them. Very uplifting.”