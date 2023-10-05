Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Amanda Naylor, Batavia, golf, senior

Name: Amanda Naylor
School: Batavia, senior
Sport: Golf
Why she was selected: Naylor placed third at the DuKane Conference meet and fourth at the Class 2A Sycamore Regional. Naylor was voted Athlete of the Week by readers. Here is her interview with Jacob Bartelson.
Bartelson: Clearly, you’re playing some fantastic golf, third at conference and fourth at regional. What’s been the overall key to your rounds of late?
Naylor: This offseason, I spent a lot of time training over the winter and this summer. I played a lot more competitive golf through [the Illinois Junior Golf Association] and inter-club tournaments. This approach helped me feel more comfortable playing this high school season.
Bartelson: I’m not on the course with you, obviously. I know it depends on how the hole is designed, but generally, how would you describe your approach on a given hole?
Naylor: This year, my approach has been much more aggressive. I have not been just trying to play it safe on a hole. I am more comfortable with my swing, which has allowed me to take more chances. My coaches have been very supportive, which has really increased my confidence.
Bartelson: What’s a piece of golf-related advice you’ve never forgotten and apply when it makes sense?
Naylor: Each hole is a new hole. Each round is a new round. Do not get down on yourself if you have a bad hole or round because there is a chance that the next one will be your best yet.
Bartelson: As you wind down your golf career at Batavia, what are you most proud of? What will be some lasting memories?
Naylor: I have had the opportunity to play varsity golf for four years. I am so proud to be a part of the Batavia golf program. Our coaches have been fantastic to work with. They know how to make us laugh and smile in the most tense situations. Also, my teammates are just the best. I so appreciated the upperclassmen my first two years mentoring and supporting me. Their leadership was a phenomenal example and I hope that I helped mentor the underclassman on the team in the same way. ... It is hard to believe that my high school golf career is coming to an end. Golf has been such an important part of my life and a sport that I have been able to share with both my friends and family.