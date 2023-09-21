Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Manuela Ramirez, St. Charles East, golf, junior

Name: Manuela Ramirez
School: St. Charles East, junior
Sport: Golf
Why she was selected: Ramirez finished eighth at the Rockford Guilford Invitational on Sept. 16 with a score of 80. St. Charles East placed third as a team. Ramirez was voted Athlete of the Week by readers. Here is her interview with Jacob Bartelson.
Bartelson: What was your introduction to golf and when did it rise to become a true passion?
Ramirez: When I was 12 years old, I moved to Orlando, Florida. At that time, I had never thought about playing competitive golf, but one day, my dad told me that I should try it out. I started golf lessons at the local golf course and after a couple of weeks, I just knew I loved it. Walking outside with fresh air made my whole day better. Getting to meet other players and have fun made me realize how much I liked the sport and how it became my happy place.
Bartelson: I know distance, weather and other things dictate an approach to a shot, but how would you describe your overall approach? Aggressive? Methodical?
Ramirez: I would say each shot is different, but there are common steps for all. First, check the distance and visualize your plan. I believe I have a methodical approach. I try to think and analyze every shot very well. However, at the moment of hitting it, I leave my mind blank and let the swing do the work.
Bartelson: What’s been most enjoyable about joining St. Charles East golf?
Ramirez: This is my first year at St. Charles East and overall I feel so happy and welcomed. My coach, [Jerod] Gutesha, has made me feel like any other returning player, showing me support in my golf game. I have met incredible friends that have made this golf season so much more fun. Playing with the girls at STCE has been an amazing experience. I enjoy talking and playing with them, and most of all, when they ask me for tips about golf, it makes me feel good to help them out and teach them one or two things. I can’t wait for the next golf season to arrive.
Bartelson: Do you have any women (or any) golfer you look up to? Who and why?
Ramirez: I think the woman golfer I look up to is Annika Sorenstam. In my opinion, she’s the best golfer ever. I am very grateful I got the chance to talk to her a couple of times and see her play golf. She actually started playing golf at the age of 12. During one of our conversations, she said that it doesn’t matter what age you start playing, it’s the effort you put in when you play that creates good golfers.