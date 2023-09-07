Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: McKenna Bremner, Batavia, volleyball, junior

Name: McKenna Bremner
School: Batavia, junior
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: In five matches at the Jacobs Invite last weekend, Bremner had 29 kills, 25 assists and 22 digs. Bremner was voted Athlete of the Week by readers.
Here is her interview with Chronicle sports reporter Jake Bartelson.
Bartelson: You’re one of just two returning from last year, so how do you view your role for others? Do you try to be a vocal leader, more by example or a mix of both?
Bremner: I think the biggest thing about being one of only two returning varsity members is being a leader on and off the court. Besides obviously bringing the skill of volleyball, I think being vocal and encouraging my teammates, especially the underclassmen, is so vital in making a well-rounded team.
Bartelson: What part of your skill set on the court do you feel is most important (or even underrated) that we all should be paying attention to?
Bremner: I think an important skill set of mine is my versatility to be a hitter this year. In past high school and club teams I was mainly setting, and being able to play six rotations, setting and hitting, has been very enjoyable for me this season.
Bartelson: Obviously, you individually had a pretty successful five-game stretch at the Jacobs Invite. Team-wise, is this team starting to turn a corner?
Bremner: I definitely think this team is definitely starting to turn a corner. Having a brand-new varsity team, with a variety of ages, can be seen as a disadvantage to many. I believe the team is only going to get better as time goes on, and working with many different people has been a cool experience.
Bartelson: What’s your quick background on volleyball? Is it a sport you’ve played for years or one you came to find later in life?
Bremner: Volleyball has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve grown up around volleyball for very long, as one of my aunts was a four-time All-American at Penn State, and the other playing pro beach volleyball after playing indoor at UCLA. I started playing competitively during sixth grade, which started my love for the game. ... My love for the game grew even more after meeting my high school coach [McKenna Kelsay], who has had such a big impact on me on and off the court.