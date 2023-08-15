August 15, 2023
Boys Golf: Top golfers to watch in Kane County Chronicle coverage area

By Jacob Bartelson
St. Charles North’s Clay Heilman hits out of the sand during the McChesney Cup golf tournament at the Geneva Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here are five golfers to keep an eye on as the 2023 boys golf season kicks off, in no particular order.

Kaneland's Brian Davoust tees off during the I-8 Conference Tournament on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 (Scott Anderson)

Brian Davoust, Kaneland, sr.

Davoust was second at regionals, tied for 14th at sectionals and was named team MVP last year. Look for a similar senior season.

Batavia Bulldogs logo

Drew Freedlund, Batavia, sr.

Freedlund had a strong regional finish last year and will be among of a few competitors to lead Batavia, but that list arguably starts with him.

St. Charles North’s Clay Heilman tees off on the third hole during the DuKane Conference Boys Golf Tournament at Bartlett Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Clay Heilman, St. Charles North, sr.

Heilman has the consistency and scores over the past few seasons to land him in this list. After a phenomenal postseason run last year that ended 37th at state, he’ll be huge for their lineup.

Marmion logo

Regan Konen, Marmion, jr.

Konen has arguably been Marmion’s top golfer since his freshman year and this should continue again. Konen was a regional and sectional medalist last year.

Matthew Kowalik, Burlington Central

Matthew Kowalik, Burlington Central, jr.

An all Fox Valley Conference selection, Kowalik is expected to lead coach Thomas Davies’ “most talented team” most talented team he has ever coached.

