Boys Golf: Top golfers to watch in Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Here are five golfers to keep an eye on as the 2023 boys golf season kicks off, in no particular order.
Brian Davoust, Kaneland, sr.
Davoust was second at regionals, tied for 14th at sectionals and was named team MVP last year. Look for a similar senior season.
Drew Freedlund, Batavia, sr.
Freedlund had a strong regional finish last year and will be among of a few competitors to lead Batavia, but that list arguably starts with him.
Clay Heilman, St. Charles North, sr.
Heilman has the consistency and scores over the past few seasons to land him in this list. After a phenomenal postseason run last year that ended 37th at state, he’ll be huge for their lineup.
Regan Konen, Marmion, jr.
Konen has arguably been Marmion’s top golfer since his freshman year and this should continue again. Konen was a regional and sectional medalist last year.
Matthew Kowalik, Burlington Central, jr.
An all Fox Valley Conference selection, Kowalik is expected to lead coach Thomas Davies’ “most talented team” most talented team he has ever coached.