Boys Golf: Previewing teams from around the Kane County Chronicle area

The boys golf season is underway. Here are previews of teams in the Kane County Chronicle area.
Batavia
Coach: Tim DeBruycker
Top returners: Jimmy Haug, sr.; Drew Freedlund, sr.; Ian Steelglove, sr.; Adam Warner, sr.
Top newcomer: Ryan Augustine, so.
Worth noting: Batavia had a regional champion team last year. While top golfer Gavin Newkirk graduated, Freedlund, Haug, Steelglove and Warner are back from that team and ready to continue that momentum made last year.
“With four returners from last season’s regional champion team, and a few other players ready to step up, we will try to make some noise in a very tough DuKane Conference and in the state series,”
Burlington Central
Coach: Thomas Davies (ninth season)
Top returners: Matthew Kowalik, jr; Cam Sarallo, jr; Ben Chesney, jr; Luke Semyck, jr.
Key newcomers: Tommy Wyse, fr.; Devin Hughes, so.
Worth noting: The Rockets shot a 347 to take third at the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional last year and advance to sectionals as a team, edging out fourth-place Sycamore (355). … Kowalik (79) and Sarallo (87) were the team’s top two at regionals. Kowalik, the Rockets’ top returning scorer, placed ninth at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with an 80. Davies expects Central to make a run for the FVC title and possibly get to state. Central took third last week at Crystal Lake South’s Boulder Ridge Summer Classic, which included all 10 FVC teams. … “We have numerous guys on this team who can go low, coupled with some of the best depth I’ve experienced on varsity,” Davies said. “We only have two state teams in school history, but this team will have a chance to be the third.”
-- Alex Kantecki
Geneva
Coach: Eric Hatczel
Top returners: Ryan O’Rourke, jr.
Top newcomers: Brandon Burggraf, jr. Matt Trimble, so
Worth noting: Geneva graduated 2022 Chronicle boys golfer of the year in Austin Frick last season. Jesse Balc is another standout, but O’Rourke was a consistent performer in their top six and will look to make a jump with the rest of the lineup coming together.
Kaneland
Coach: Mark Davoust
Top returners: Ryan Babich, sr.; Brian Davoust, sr.; Bradley Franck, sr.; Wesley Hollis, sr.; Zach Ramos, sr.
Top Newcomers: Brayden Seaton, jr.
Worth noting: Kaneland’s lineup is stacked with seniors and experience, bringing back five from last year’s lineup. Davoust, one of the Knights’ top performers and team MVP, headlines with following a season that saw second at regionals and tied for 14th in sectionals. It’s also a special season for Mark Davoust, who is in his first season coaching and gets to coach his grandson. Add in the program depth, Kaneland is poised for a strong season ahead.
“This is a truly special group of boys. Any of these five could start and play number one. What makes them remarkable is how they play as a group. They elevate each other,” Davoust said.
Marmion
Coach: Lou Solarte
Top returners: Clay Ellis Escobar, sr.; Dominic Howard, sr.; Regan Konen, jr.; Evan Paganelis, jr.
Top newcomer: Luke Feltner, so.
Worth noting: The Cadets bring back four from last year’s starting lineup. Konen, who was first at regionals and sectionals, is back for another state bid and is one of the top golfers in the Kane County area.
“We have an experienced team with two years of State tournament experience. We expect to have a good year, and make it back to the state meet,” Solarte said.
St. Charles East
Coach: Bryce Farquhar
Top returners: Tyler John, sr.; Cole Ridgeway, sr.; Anthony Solare, so.
Top newcomer: Arnav Patel, fr.
Worth noting: Farquhar replaces long-time coach John Stock, who retired at season’s end. The Saints do bring back Solare as their top finisher from last year’s senior-heavy lineup. Ridgeway and John also supplement him. John, in particular via Farquhar, “improved a lot over the summer and will be a major contributor to the team this year.” Patel is up on varsity from the get-go and has been “impressive in the first week of play.”
“We are going to face tough competition this spring and are looking forward to seeing who steps up to the challenge,” Farquhar said.
St. Charles North
Coach: Peter Gleason
Top returners: Clay Heilman, sr.; Jackson Spring, sr.
Top newcomer: None
Worth noting: The North Stars did graduate Mason Siegfried, but Heilman is back and ready to build upon a season that earned him medalist at regionals and eventually tied for 37th at state. Heilman will be one of the top competitors in the area.