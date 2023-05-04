Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Mallory Nitsche, Kaneland, soccer, junior

Name: Mallory Nitsche
School: Kaneland, junior
Sport: Soccer
Why she was selected: Nitsche scored two goals in Kaneland’s 3-0 win over Sycamore to clinch the Interstate 8 Conference regular-season title. Nitsche was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: You had a goal in that game with a header. For those who don’t play soccer, what’s the process for heading in a score and how challenging is it?
Nitsche: I have always struggled with heading the ball, but this season I’ve learned it’s not as scary as it seems. My No. 1 tip is to just not be scared of the ball because I was for a while. But it doesn’t help you in any way being scared.
Welge: Your coach called that game the “game of your life.” What did you think of it?
Nitsche: I thought it was definitely the best game I’ve played. I know I can have better games if I work hard. This was just a good step in that direction.
Welge: How many goals have you scored this season?
Nitsche: This season I’ve scored four goals, one being the first goal of the season!
Welge: How did you get started playing soccer? How old were you?
Nitsche: I played rec soccer as a kid, which I don’t remember much. It was probably just a sport my parents made me do and then I just enjoyed playing it. I started playing travel soccer when I was 8 and now I’ve been playing since then.
Welge: Have you played other sports?
Nitsche: I’ve never played any other sports except T-ball when I was too young to remember.
Welge: What about soccer do you like most?
Nitsche: I just like the competitiveness, and my high school team.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Nitsche: My favorite TV show is definitely “Grey’s Anatomy.” I probably watch it more than I should.
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Nitsche: I don’t really read but I had to read “The Book Thief” in my English class in February.