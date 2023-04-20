Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Marley Andelman, St. Charles East, track and field, junior

Name: Marley Andelman
School: St. Charles East, junior
Sport: Track and Field
Why she was selected: Andelman, a St. Charles East junior, achieved a personal record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:12.4 at the Gus Scott Invite on April 15. The time ranks seventh all-time in program history. Andelman was voted Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Jake Bartelson.
Bartelson: Let’s start with the indoor season. How would you assess your indoor track season in preparation for what was to come?
Andelman: I was very happy with my performances within those few weeks of indoor. My training leading up and into the season was what propelled me to start off the year with PRs. That momentum was definitely what carried me to the beginning of my outdoor season, where I was able to improve upon those times set in my indoor season.
Bartelson: Just last weekend, you PR’d and moved to seventh all-time in program history for the mile. What does that accomplishment mean to you?
Andelman: That PR and statistic was so exciting for me to see after a lot of hard work. Getting to say I am in the same league as the incredible ladies that are on that top 10 list is really special.
Bartelson: Beyond the usual goals like make state, place, etc., what are some under the radar ones you have for yourself?
Andelman: One of my goals for this season is to continue to perfect my fight during the third lap of the mile and third 200 [meters] of the 800. We are always told as distance runners that the three-fourths mark is where the race is made, but putting that into practice is a lot harder than it sounds. Working on that surge is definitely one of the things I have in my mind before each and every race.
Bartelson: I’m sure you can name a bunch, but what teammate or two has performed well this season so far in your eyes?
Andelman: I have been really impressed with the hard work that Claire Vanlue, Morgan Sandlund and Lauren Lewison have put in these past few months to help get our 4x800 to the best possible relay it can be. I have admired their dedication to chop down on their times. They are all having incredible seasons so far and I can’t wait to see what this relay will do in the coming weeks.
Bartelson: I know before you mentioned you guide parathletes in triathlons. Are you doing so in any upcoming races soon?
Andelman: I don’t have any set on my calendar at the moment, but there will always be races that pop up where guiding is a possibility and I will take those every time. I’m looking forward to the summer and the guiding that it holds!