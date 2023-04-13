April 13, 2023
Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Hayden Sujack, St. Charles East, softball, freshman

By Jacob Bartelson
St. Charles East freshman Hayden Sujack. Photo by Jake Bartelson.

Name: Hayden Sujack

School: St. Charles East

Sport: Softball, freshman

Why she was selected: St. Charles East freshman catcher Hayden Sujack, who had three hits including a home run in an 11-1 victory over Neuqua Valley on April 6, is the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week. Sujack was chosen Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Jake Bartelson.

Bartelson: How did you get involved with softball and why is it a sport you play?

Sujack: It was definitely because of my parents. My dad played for a while, so my mom wanted me to play. That’s just really how I got involved, and eventually I kept getting more involved and I enjoyed it more and more.

Bartelson: How is the season going so far for you?

Sujack: Pretty good! I love my team. I love them a lot. Everyone is just so nice to each other and that’s just an amazing thing. Everyone just encourages everyone.

Bartelson: I know you’re at catcher and utility. Have you always played catcher or is that a position relatively new to you?

Sujack: Since I was 10, so I’ve had it for a while. I just didn’t start out catching.

Bartelson: You probably get to work with Sam Gaca on a consistent basis. How has she helped bring you along on the varsity level?

Sujack: She has helped me so much. She gives me rides. She’s just an amazing human being. She’s really just been there for me. Whenever I needed it, she’s helped me through pregame, she’s helped me with everything I need to know, and it’s really nice having someone do that for me.

Bartelson: Team-wise, you’ve played some top teams in Barrington, Marist, Lincoln-Way East in recent weeks. Playing against those caliber teams, what’s your assessment of your play?

Sujack: I really just want to represent my team. That’s it. I like the better games. I think it’s fun, but representing my team and helping them win those games is what I’m there to do and that’s what I try to do.

Bartelson: What’s Hayden like off the softball diamond?

Sujack: That’s hard to say. I’m always doing softball. That, or working out. I love hanging out with my friends. I love my family. I’m so grateful for them, but I kind of chill out, relax and try to make the most out of my days.

