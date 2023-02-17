February 16, 2023
IHSA State Wrestling: St. Charles East’s Davino and Munaretto continue undefeated seasons in first day of tournament

Surges advances in championship bracket for St. Charles North

By Jacob Bartelson
St. Charles East's Ben Davino and Batavia's Aiden Huck compete in the 126 lb. Finals at the DuKane Wrestling Conference meet at Lake Park High School on Saturday, Jan.21,2023 in Roselle.

St. Charles East's Ben Davino and Batavia's Aiden Huck compete in the 126 lb. Finals at the DuKane Wrestling Conference meet at Lake Park High School on Saturday, Jan.21,2023 in Roselle. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are the results, by team in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area, following the first round of the IHSA boys individual state wrestling tournament:

St. Charles East

106: Dom Munaretto (47-0) won by fall over Andrew’s Nadeem Haleem.

120: AJ Marino won by decision over Belleville East’s Nick Fetters, 12-6.

126: Ben Davino won by tech fall over Lincoln-Way East’s Tyson Zvonar.

132: Prospect’s Will Baysingar won by tech fall over Ethan Penzato.

138: Tyler Guerra won by fall over Barrington’s Rhenzo Augusto.

145: Jayden Colon won by decision over Marmion’s Santino Scolaro, 5-1.

160: Anthony Gutierrez won by decision over Stevenson’s Thomas Schoolman, 9-2.

170: Lane Robinson won by decision over Prospect’s Michael Matuszak, 4-1.

182: Brody Murray won by fall over Moline’s James Soliz.

195: Brandon Swartz won by decision over Oswego’s Cruz Ibarra, 5-0.

285: Austin Barrett won by fall over East Aurora’s Arnold Walker.

Marmion

106: Nick Garcia won by decision over Warren’s Jonathan Marquez, 3-1.

113: Donny Pigoni won the ultimate tie-breaker over Hersey’s Abdullokh Khakimov, 3-2.

120: Zach Stewart won by fall over Libertyville’s Luke Berktold.

126: Jameson Garcia won by fall over Huntley’s Adam Pena.

132: Homewood Flossmoor’s Vincent Robinson won by tech fall over Brody Kelly.

138: Rich Township’s Nasir Bailey won by fall over Tyler Aters.

145: St. Charles East’s Jayden Colon won by decision over Marmion’s Santino Scolaro, 5-1.

152: Collin Carrigan won by major decision over Lincoln-Way East’s Domanic Abeja, 16-4.

160: Lockport’s Logan Swaw won by fall over Teagan Chumbley.

182: Jack Lesher won by tech fall over Libertyville’s Caleb Baczek.

220: Ed Perry won by decision over Libertyville’s Owen McGrory, 7-4.

285: Sean Scheck won by decision over Taft’s Grzegorz Krupa, 8-1.

Batavia

106: Ino Garcia won by decision over Round Lake’s Alejandro Cordova, 1-0.

126: Hersey’s Alejandro Cordova won by major decision over Aidan Huck, 13-2.

145: Cael Andrews won by major decision over DeKalb’s Austin Martin, 13-3.

152: Kaden Fetterolf won by major decision over Minooka’s Elijah Munoz, 12-0.

Geneva

106: Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis won by decision over Joey Sikorsky, 4-2.

195: Mount Carmel’s William Jacobson won by decision over John Schmidt, 10-3.

285: Yorkville’s Ben Alvarez won by major decision over Joe Petit, 10-0.

St. Charles North

195: Drew Surges won by tech fall over Naperville Central’s Jacob Smetters.

