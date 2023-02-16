Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Jack Lesher, Marmion, wrestling, junior

Name: Jack Lesher
School: Marmion, junior
Sport: Wrestling
Why he was selected: Lesher won the 182-pound title at the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional on Feb. 11. He was chosen the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with him to discuss his season and more.
Bartelson: Obviously the goal is to improve upon fourth at state a year ago. What do you think your most important adjustment to do that will be?
Lesher: I believe the most important adjustment is just my mindset. Last year, I got very nervous and put a lot of pressure on myself. I have really already worked on this all year, but I am just having fun now and I know that I have put the work in. If I wrestle my hardest and I am having fun, then there’s not much else I can do. So I would say my biggest adjustment will be to enjoy it more and follow God’s plan for me.
Bartelson: What has the last few weeks taught and/or prepared you for what perhaps wasn’t initially expected?
Lesher: Something that I have learned in the last few weeks is to stay calm, even when things do not go as expected. I have learned that if I stay calm and listen to my coaches, everything will work itself out as I know my coaches know what’s best for me.
Bartelson: What’s the room like at this time of year? What’s a little behind the scenes I don’t see every day to help paint that picture?
Lesher: The room is very energetic and we have a lot of fun. Our coaches know that sometimes school can be very stressful for us so they make sure that we get time to have fun and we get better at wrestling everyday. Four square gets very competitive.
Bartelson: Do you have a quote or song you lean on when preparing for matches to get you mentally ready to go?
Lesher: A song that really gets me pumped up and locked in for my matches is “0 to 100″ by Drake. It is kind of how I like to approach my preparation from being calm and relaxed and then, when it’s time to go, I am ready to do whatever it takes to get the job done.