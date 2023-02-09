Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sean Scheck, Marmion, wrestling, senior

Name: Sean Scheck
School: Marmion, senior
Sport: Wrestling
Why he was selected: Scheck won the heavyweight title at the Class 3A Marmion Regional on Feb. 4. He was chosen the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with him to discuss his season and more.
Bartelson: There’s so much that goes into success in a wrestling season. For you, what do you feel like the key has been?
Scheck: The key for me is basically the intensity of practice and especially with my wrestling partners. At heavyweight, you get a broad spectrum of people you wrestle against. One day, you can be wrestling a 240-pounder. The next day, you wrestle a 285. Something that my school and coaches have been doing for me is bringing people on all spectrums. ... That’s really been helping me a lot as well.
Bartelson: Is there a point in the season, besides the postseason success so far, you’re personally really proud of?
Scheck: I was really proud of myself at the Donnybrook tournament in Iowa. It was in mid-December. It’s a really prestigious tournament for me. I got fourth at it last year and I really wanted to get to that top three part of the podium [he took third]. ... It was also kind of a team moment as we won it. So just celebrating with my teammates and then seeing how I’ve come farther and how I’ve gotten better as a wrestler, that was the most mesmerizing moment for me.”
Bartelson: Can you give me a sense as to what the wrestling room has been like the last couple of weeks? Clearly, it’s been a prestigious team so far.
Scheck: I would have to say it really is like a brotherhood and a family. We do look out for each other 24-7. It’s not one of those teams where it’s strict and you have to do this, this and this all the time. We’re having fun while we’re doing it. We’re enjoying the process.
Bartelson: From a football standpoint, you’re headed to San Diego University. Why was it a great fit for you football-wise?
Scheck: Football-wise, it’s an amazing academic school. I’m trying to major in accounting and possibly double major in finance. It’s one of the top schools in the country for that, and also, you can’t really beat the location.