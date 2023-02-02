Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sadie Karlson, Geneva, gymnastics, senior

Name: Sadie Karlson
School: Geneva, senior
Sport: Gymnastics
Why she was selected: Karlson, who earned the maximum five top-five medals at the DuKane Conference meet Jan. 27, is the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week. Karlson was second on uneven bars (9.275) and third on beam (9.4) and floor (9.25). She shared fifth on vault (9.1). Here is her Q&A with Jacob Bartelson.
Bartelson: What does competing in gymnastics mean to you?
Karlson: I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was about three years old. It’s always been one of the biggest things in my life. Being able to compete and show people what I work hard for is easily the best and most fun part of the sport by far!
Bartelson: What do you hope to inspire in the next generation of gymnasts?
Karlson: In the next generation of gymnasts, I hope to inspire kids by showing them how far dedication and hard work can get you. Gymnastics has taught me so much and has given me some of the best teammates, coaches and friends I could ask for. I hope future gymnasts can get at least this much out of it, too!
Bartelson: What do you feel is your most strong event and why?
Karlson: My strongest event is probably beam. I’ve been working extremely hard to put some newer skills in this season and my routine as a whole has a decent amount of difficulty. I also find beam the most fun to compete because of the adrenaline before competing.
Bartelson: How did you get involved in the sport?
Karlson: I was first put in the Mom and Me classes at my club gym, St. Charles Gymnastics. My mom used to do gymnastics and signed me and my siblings up to see if we had any talent with it. I moved my way up through recreational classes and started competing when I was six and have been ever since.
Bartelson: Is there any gymnast you look up to, whether national or international?
Karlson: My favorite gymnast is probably Sunisa Lee. I loved watching her in the Olympics in 2021. She was totally the underdog and watching her take gold was super inspiring to see. I also love watching her now compete at Auburn. She’s an amazing overall athlete to look up to.