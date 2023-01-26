Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Julia Larson, St. Charles North, basketball, senior

Name: Julia Larson
School: St. Charles North, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Larson scored a career-high 21 points in a 49-28 win over Wheaton Warrenville South. She is the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Jacob Bartelson.
Bartelson: I know your role is mostly hustle and defense, but was it fun achieving a career-high scoring-wise? Were you aware of it at the time?
Larson: Yes, my main role on the team is defense and feeding my teammates. No, I wasn’t aware of how many points I had at the time. I was happy that I could contribute to my team on a day they needed me to score. Scoring points often gets the most attention, but it’s my defense and assists that I focus on.
Bartelson: Do you feel softball and basketball translate skill-wise? How do you view basketball in getting ready for softball?
Larson: There are some similarities, but overall very different sports. I do find that I tend to pass the ball with one arm more than others.
Bartelson: Speaking of softball, you’re gearing up for a title defense. What’s your early preseason feeling of what’s to come for the team?
Larson: I‘m excited to defend my state championship. We have some great talent on the team and some fresh talent coming in. It was fun being an underdog last year and I will do everything in my power to help my team make another run.
Bartelson: Obviously, you’ll have Ava Goettel and Paige Murray back in the circle, but who is a name or two to keep an eye on that could rise in a bigger role?
Larson: We lost several good players to college, but we won a state championship because of the depth and talent we had on the team. As a leader, I expect all of my teammates to step up and take a bigger role, including a few freshman coming in that I have my eye on. But that is my coach’s decision.
Bartelson: For fun, you get to choose a concert of an opening, middle and marquee performer. Doesn’t matter the genre and you can combine them. What’s your lineup?
Larson: The opener would have to be Fleetwood Mac. The middle would be SZA. For the marquee [act], I would have 21 Savage.