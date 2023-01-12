Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Reagan Sipla, St. Charles North, basketball, junior

Name: Reagan Sipla
School: St. Charles North, junior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: Sipla scored 26 points in the North Stars’ 59-54 win over Glenbard North on Jan. 7. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Kane County Chronicle sports reporter Jake Bartelson caught up with her to discuss the season and more.
Bartelson: The team obviously will have an important stretch from now through the rest of the season. How is the spirit of the locker room ahead of this stretch run?
Sipla: The spirit of the locker room is great. We are always ready to get after it and compete. Each game we want to give the first punch and continue from there. Each game we are eager to get the win and get the job done. We want to have super high energy and intensity.
Bartelson: Your individual play continues to be stellar. What’s your opinion as to why it has been of late?
Sipla: I think adapting to defense and how they play you has a positive impact and playing an inside-out game while still creating for teammates. We have a lot of playmakers that look to make the extra pass and let our defense fuel our offense.
Bartelson: I’ve been impressed when I’ve seen Elle Fuhr get minutes. What’s your assessment of her freshman season to this point?
Sipla: I think she’s done an awesome job adjusting and filling her role. She is able to step up and execute her job when asked and needed. She’s a great inside force and rebounder and a great teammate.
Bartelson: For fun, you can build a starting five of any current or past women’s basketball players (college or pro) to win one game. Who are your five? It doesn’t have to be traditional two guards, three forwards.
Sipla: Jewell Loyd, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Sabrina Ionescu.