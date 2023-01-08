Boys basketball: Geneva’s Jimmy Rasmussen scores 20 in win over Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE – Jimmy Rasmussen basically ensured Geneva would win a 10th straight game.
Rasmussen’s 20 points lifted the Vikings to a 40-33 win over Hampshire in nonconference action Saturday afternoon.
Rasmussen, who was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, scored 18 of his points in the first three quarters.
“The guys did a great job of getting me the ball in good position to score,” Rasmussen said. “We have great chemistry and we play well together. We do a good job of sharing the ball. It is a lot of fun winning. We want to keep it going.”
Geneva coach Scott Hennig praised Rasmussen’s effort.
“Jimmy does a great job of catch and shoot,” Hennig said. “We did a great job of making the extra pass.”
Out of 14 baskets, Geneva (14-3) dealt out 10 assists.
Michael Lawrence scored only three points but dished out six assists. Tanner Dixon, with two 3-pointers and three assists, added eight for the winners.
“Kudos to these kids for this winning streak,” Hennig said. “They are a very coachable group. We did a great job of sharing the ball and we made the extra pass and we did a great job with the skip pass. Our ball press and defensive pressure was good. This was a good nonconference win. Hampshire is a very physical team.”
Rasmussen’s fourth and final 3 of the night gave Geneva its biggest lead, 32-18, with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
Hampshire (8-8) didn’t quit and scored the final five points of the quarter which included a 3-pointer from Keyshaun Davis. Geneva held a 32-23 lead after 24 minutes.
Sam Ptak nailed a trey to start the fourth quarter and sliced the Geneva lead to 32-26.
The Whip-Purs got within 38-33 on a 3-pointer by Joey Costabile with 33 seconds left. Hampshire couldn’t get any closer. Two free throws by Rasmussen sealed the win for Geneva.
“The kids played hard and didn’t quit,” Hampshire coach Mike Featherly said. “The guys played with great effort and we were flying to the ball on defense.”
Davis, off the bench, led the Whips with 13 points including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Keyshaun played very well,” said Featherly. “He gave us some great minutes off the bench,”
Costabile added nine points for the Whips.