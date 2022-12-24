The Top 5 Sports Stories in Kane County for 2022

Here are the top five sports stories in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area this year, in no particular order, chosen by Jacob Bartelson.
Jennie Kull, Saints earn fourth in her final year as coach
It’s only fair Kull’s legendary coaching career had its final chapter written in Redbird Arena. After more than 700 career wins, two state championships, nine sectional championships and 18 regional titles, Kull and her Saints danced their way to a 33-9 mark and a fourth place finish in the state tournament. It was a season full of dazzling performances from Chronicle Player of the Year, Lia Schneider, Kate Goudreau and company. We wish Kull the best of luck in retirement.
St. Charles North softball wins Class 4A state title
The North Stars had seemingly the perfect storm of talent, clutch performances and just a smidge of luck en route to capturing the program’s first state title. Chronicle Player of the Year, Ava Goettel, was magnificent all year; Goettel went 15-2 with a 2.24 ERA and had 106 strikeouts in 110 innings. But the combined sparks from Leigh VandeHei, Julia Larson, Paige Murray, Maddie Hernandez and more all amounted to their magical run.
Grace Hinchman returns for Loyola after health scare
Hinchman, the former Geneva star libero, is now a junior at Loyola-Chicago. Over the summer, Hinchman learned she living with a seizure condition so rare that Northwestern Medicine said one in a million children are affected: ‘FIRES’, or Febrile Infection-related Epilepsy Syndrome. In a 10 day period last June, Hinchman had 35-40 seizures. Hinchman returned to the volleyball court in time for the collegiate season.
Kaneland’s Leah Hayes stars at FINA World Championships
Hayes, one of the nation’s top teenage swimmers, won two IHSA state titles. At the 19th FINA World Championships hosted in Budapest, Hungary, Hayes placed third in the 200 IM for a bronze medal. In the process, Hayes’ 2:08.81 time bested China swimmer Yu Yiting’s mark of 2:09.57 that she set at the Olympics last year. Hayes earned the Chronicle’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Batavia football vs. Mt. Carmel 2.0
No, the season did not end the way Batavia would’ve wanted it to with a state title. But, the Bulldogs rebounded from a second-round postseason loss last season in controversial fashion and found enough juice in them for a run to the Class 7A state title game. Their losses came against: The DuKane Conference champion, St. Charles North, in a classic; Wheaton North, Lincoln-Way East, who fell in the Class 8A state title game to Loyola Academy; and of course, Mt. Carmel.
Linebacker Tyler Jansey earned Kane County Player of the Year after he led the team with 128 tackles, 17 for loss, and averaged nine tackles a game. Jansey had four sacks. Offensively, Jansey had 675 rushing yards on 89 carries and eight rushing touchdowns.