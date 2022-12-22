Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Jabe Haith, Marmion, basketball, senior

Name: Jabe Haith
School: Marmion, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why he was selected: Haith scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists in Marmion’s 58-28 win over Leo on Dec. 13. Haith was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Haith to discuss his basketball career and more.
Bartelson: Who or what got you started playing basketball in the first place?
Haith: My father got me into the game of basketball. When I was younger, he put a mini hoop in the kitchen that I would play on all day. Then, him taking me to the gym with him at 6 a.m. to watch him play basketball. So I’ve been around the game since a young age.
Bartelson: What has basketball taught you the most about life and as an athlete?
Haith: Basketball has taught me that in life and sports you can’t accomplish anything until you fail over and over again. It’s all about how you recover from your losses and coming back stronger.
Bartelson: What’s an aspect of basketball that, in your opinion, gets overlooked or is underappreciated?
Haith: Underappreciated aspects of basketball would definitely be the grit players. The guys who don’t score the ball might not have the best offensive tools, but get after it on the court and do the little things that win games.
Bartelson: What professional or collegiate athlete do you look up to and why?
Haith: I have always looked up to Allen Iverson. I loved the swagger he had on and off the court and the way he played the game.
Bartelson: In the spirit of Christmas, what was your favorite gift you received when you were younger?
Haith: [My] favorite Christmas gift was Derrick Rose basketball shoes.