December 21, 2022
Shaw Local
Kane County Prep Sports

NCAA Signing Day: Kane County Chronicle athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Dec. 21

By Joshua Welge
Batavia’s Jack Sadowsky (6) takes down Hersey’s Carson Grove during their Class 7A second-round playoff game in Batavia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Batavia’s Jack Sadowsky (6) takes down Hersey’s Carson Grove during their Class 7A second-round playoff game in Batavia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here is a list of athletes in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 21 or later this week.

Batavia

Football

Tyler Jansey, UW-Madison

Jack Sadowsky, Iowa State

Burlington Central

Geneva

Kaneland

Football

Ryan Algrim, Minnesota

Marmion

Football

Ivan Erickson – Illinois State University

Sean Scheck – University of San Diego

St. Charles East

Football

Austin Barrett, Indiana University

St. Francis

Football

TJ McMillen, University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana

Dash Dorsey, Kent State University

Nick Duzansky, Oregon

St. Charles North

Football

*This list will be updated

