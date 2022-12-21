NCAA Signing Day: Kane County Chronicle athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Dec. 21

Here is a list of athletes in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 21 or later this week.
Batavia
Football
Tyler Jansey, UW-Madison
Jack Sadowsky, Iowa State
Burlington Central
Geneva
Kaneland
Football
Ryan Algrim, Minnesota
Marmion
Football
Ivan Erickson – Illinois State University
Sean Scheck – University of San Diego
St. Charles East
Football
Austin Barrett, Indiana University
St. Francis
Football
TJ McMillen, University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana
Dash Dorsey, Kent State University
Nick Duzansky, Oregon
St. Charles North
Football
*This list will be updated