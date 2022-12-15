Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Ben Davino, St. Charles East, wrestling, junior

Name: Ben Davino
School: St. Charles East, junior
Sport: Wrestling
Why he was selected: Davino won the Walsh Ironman 126-pound title Dec. 10. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Davino to discuss his latest momentous achievement and the weekend as a whole.
Bartelson: You came in second at the finals last year and faced the same competitor [Marc-Anthony McGowan] again this year. Heading into that finals match, was that in the back of your mind?
Davino: A little bit. I beat him in the preseason before that. A couple months before [the Iromnan] I was on the good side of things. I knew I could wrestle with him. I knew I’m that caliber, so I wasn’t too nervous about it, but it was definitely in the back of my head.
Bartelson: You say you wrestled him in preseason. Was that from a national tournament? Where was that?
Davino: That was a showcase match. He was [ranked] No. 1 in the country. I was No. 2 and they had us wrestle. I came out on top 6-3.
Bartelson: Could you walk me through the Ironman 126-pound final? It was 2-0 in your favor. What did you see there to break free and get two points?
Davino: [Coach Jason] Potter and I came up with a game plan because I feel [McGowan] is super strong. I knew he was super strong and super clingy, so we game planned where I’m going to push the pace and make him super tired. In the first period, nothing really happened. I got a stall call at the very end with about five seconds left. In the second period, I chose bottom and got away [for one point]. And then just a lot of hand-fighting and then another stalling call with about five seconds left gave me another point. Heading into the third, I faked-out on top and rode him out.
Bartelson: From a team perspective, St. Charles East sent eight wrestlers and came out in ninth place. Dom Munaretto was another champion at 106 pounds. Considering the weekend as a whole, how proud are you of the team and what it says about the caliber of it?
Davino: I’m super proud of my team. They’re doing great. We’re super hardworkers. We’re always having fun in the room. The bond is insane. We love each other and we’re like a big family, so I’m super proud of us and we’re not done yet. We’re coming for the state title and I think this team is going to do a lot of big things in March.