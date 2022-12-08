Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Lexi DiOrio, St. Charles East, junior, basketball

Name: Lexi DiOrio
School: St. Charles East, junior
Sport: Basketball
Why she was selected: DiOrio scored 18 points in the Saints’ 55-45 win over Waubonsie Valley on Nov. 29. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with her to discuss her season and more.
Bartelson: What was your individual offseason focus on your game (midrange, 3s, whatever) and are you seeing that pay off so far?
DiOrio: Consistency on my 3s, as well as my range and time it takes to shoot. Also ball handling since Alexis [Maridis] has been out and we needed a point guard. Yes, I’m seeing it pay off, but it’s something that can always improve and the only way to keep it consistent is shooting everyday.
Bartelson: What’s your team assessment of the first few weeks so far? What’s been good and needs improvement?
DiOrio: I think some of our underclassmen are starting to get the hang of things and catch on to our style of play. Intensity has been great from the team and energy is there. [Emma Yakey] and Brooklyn [Murphy] have been shooting the ball very well, like extremely well, and the rest of the team is filling their role well. We can improve on our press for sure and it’s something we work on everyday at practice. Also, not giving other teams a second chance on offense. Grabbing the rebound and pushing.
Bartelson: Corrine Reed seems to have been solid so far. What does she add to the team?
DiOrio: Corinne adds strength to our starting lineup. It’s not too often you get an underclassmen as tough and strong as she is. Right now, she’s leading the team in offensive and defensive rebounds. I’m super proud of her.
Bartelson: Conference play is here. How important is it to get off to a good start given how strong it generally is?
DiOrio: Playing in the DuKane Conference means every game is going to be a competition. You can’t think it’s going to be an easy game because with the teams in our conference, they are all very solid and you have to take them seriously. It’s important to do well now so when it really matters we get a good seed and a chance at making it as far as we did last season.
Bartelson: What’s your pregame warmup song that gets you in the right mood for a game?
DiOrio: “Headlines” by Drake never fails to get me hyped.