Boys Soccer: 2022 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area boys soccer team.
Mason Brockmeyer, St. Charles East, senior, forward: Brockmeyer, an ISCA All-State selection, had 20 goals and six assists. Brockmeyer also was named DuKane Conference Player of the Year.
Alex Curtis, St. Charles North, junior, goalie: Curtis played every minute for the North Stars, was an all-conference, all-sectional and all-state selection and had a 0.42 goals allowed average.
Walter DelaPaz, St. Charles North, junior, midfield: DelaPaz, an all-conference and all-sectional selection, had seven goals and 11 assists for the North Stars.
Trent Giansanti, Geneva, senior, forward: Giansanti, an all-conference selection, had 13 goals and two assists for the Vikings.
Colin Hasty, Geneva, senior, defender: Hasty, an all-conference selection, had six goals and two assists for the Vikings.
Sam Keen, Kaneland, junior, forward: Keen, an all-Interstate Eight Conference selection, had 17 goals and eight assists for the Knights.
Logan Lewarchick, St. Charles East, junior, midfield: Lewarchick, an all-sectional selection, had five goals and eight assists for the Saints.
Liam O’Donoghue, Geneva, junior, midfielder: O’Donoghue, an all-conference selection, had five goals and one assist for the Vikings.
Barry O’Neill, Marmion, senior, forward: O’Neill, an all-conference selection, had nine goals and six assists for the Cadets, who made it to the Class 2A supersectionals.
Jordan Rolon, St. Charles East, junior, goalie: Rolon, an all-conference and all-sectional selection, had nine shutouts and a 0.74 goals against average.
Marcus Walker, St. Charles East, junior, defender: Walker, an all-conference selection, had nine goals and five assists for the Saints.