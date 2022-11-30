November 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Kane County Prep Sports

Boys Soccer: 2022 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

By Jacob Bartelson
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Batavia goalkeeper Ryan Horlock stops a charge by Geneva’s Trent Giansanti in the TriCities boys soccer night game in Geneva on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area boys soccer team.

St. Charles East Senior Mason Brockmeyer is the Kane County Chronicle boys soccer player of the year.

Mason Brockmeyer, St. Charles East, senior, forward: Brockmeyer, an ISCA All-State selection, had 20 goals and six assists. Brockmeyer also was named DuKane Conference Player of the Year.

St. Charles North's Alex Curtis.

Alex Curtis, St. Charles North, junior, goalie: Curtis played every minute for the North Stars, was an all-conference, all-sectional and all-state selection and had a 0.42 goals allowed average.

St. Charles North's Walter DelaPaz

Walter DelaPaz, St. Charles North, junior, midfield: DelaPaz, an all-conference and all-sectional selection, had seven goals and 11 assists for the North Stars.

Geneva junior forward Trent Giansanti

Trent Giansanti, Geneva, senior, forward: Giansanti, an all-conference selection, had 13 goals and two assists for the Vikings.

Geneva's Colin Hasty

Colin Hasty, Geneva, senior, defender: Hasty, an all-conference selection, had six goals and two assists for the Vikings.

Kaneland's Sam Keen.

Sam Keen, Kaneland, junior, forward: Keen, an all-Interstate Eight Conference selection, had 17 goals and eight assists for the Knights.

St. Charles East's Logan Lewarchick.

Logan Lewarchick, St. Charles East, junior, midfield: Lewarchick, an all-sectional selection, had five goals and eight assists for the Saints.

Geneva junior Liam O'Donoghue. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Liam O’Donoghue, Geneva, junior, midfielder: O’Donoghue, an all-conference selection, had five goals and one assist for the Vikings.

Marmion's Barry O'Neill

Barry O’Neill, Marmion, senior, forward: O’Neill, an all-conference selection, had nine goals and six assists for the Cadets, who made it to the Class 2A supersectionals.

St. Charles East's Jordan Rolon.

Jordan Rolon, St. Charles East, junior, goalie: Rolon, an all-conference and all-sectional selection, had nine shutouts and a 0.74 goals against average.

St. Charles East's Jordan Rolon.

Marcus Walker, St. Charles East, junior, defender: Walker, an all-conference selection, had nine goals and five assists for the Saints.

