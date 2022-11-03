Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Marley Andelman, St. Charles East, cross country, junior

Name: Marley Andelman
School: St. Charles East, junior
Sport: Cross Country
Why she was selected: Andelman qualified for the Class 3A state meet with her 12th-place performance in the sectional last week. Andelman had an 18:17.4 finish. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with her to discuss her season and more.
Bartelson: You’ve raced well all season, but what has been key to your success?
Andelman: I had a really solid base for cross country from my triathlon season throughout the spring and summer. I think the cross training of biking and swimming allowed for my body to be happy and healthy going into the season. I also have to credit a lot of my successful cross country season to my teammates. We make each other stronger every single day and have fun doing it.
Bartelson: What pushes you to be the runner you are?
Andelman: My coaches and my teammates make everything worthwhile. Being able to train and be pushed by the girls, as well as being coached by [Brad] Kaplan is something that truly couldn’t be better. They make it easier to love what I do and I look forward to seeing all of them everyday.
Bartelson: Why does this sport matter to you so much?
Andelman: This sport is incredibly important to me because it allows me to do one of the things I love most, compete. The ins and outs of practice and racing are the highlights of my day, and the lifetime friendships I’ve made over the years would not have been possible without this sport.
Bartelson: Who is Marley off the course? What are your interests and things you like outside of your sport?
Andelman: When I’m not running in cross country or track, I’ll be training and racing triathlons. My love for triathlon as a little kid had also led me to find my passion for guiding for paratriathletes. I’ve been guiding for six years now and it’s one of my favorite things in the world. When I have a little free time, I love to be creative and make art.
Bartelson: What song or songs always get you in the racing mindset?
Andelman: I find it’s easiest to get in the racing mindset listening to EDM [electric dance music] or rap with my teammates.