Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Evan Nosek, Kaneland, cross country, sophomore

Name: Evan Nosek
School: Kaneland, sophomore
Sport: Cross country
Why he was selected: Nosek was second at a Class 2A regional cross country meet with a 15:22.60 finish. Nosek was chosen the Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with him to discuss his season and more.
Bartelson: You’ve run well all season. A lot factors into a given race, but what stands out the most as to why you’re seeing the success you are?
Nosek: Thank you! I’m fortunate to be a part of Kaneland’s program and I have awesome coaches that know how to get the best out of me and my teammates.
Bartelson: Have you battled any sports-related adversity this season? If so, what and how do you work through it?
Nosek: I was injured during outdoor track, so this past summer during my recovery, I cross-trained, worked on my strength and flexibility and improved my diet. My coach and athletic trainer helped keep me positive and focused, doing all that I needed to do to recover and prepare for this season. Recently I had a bad cold and that can be challenging as a runner. I just took care of myself and am thankful to have my energy back now.
Bartelson: What motivates you to be the runner you are and why?
Nosek: I have a lot of role models that I look up to at Kaneland, in the history of our program and in the running community. My sister and my brothers all ran as well. I’m motivated by their successes and the qualities that helped them succeed.
Bartelson: What teammates have improved this season to you and what does that look like?
Nosek: It would be hard to pick one teammate that has improved because they all have. It’s amazing to compare where everyone was in the beginning of the summer to this point in the season. I’m really proud of how much everyone has worked and it’s fun to see it pay off.