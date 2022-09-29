Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Emily Charles, St. Charles East, golf, senior

Name: Emily Charles
School: St. Charles East, senior
Sport: Golf
Why she was selected: Charles took second at the DuKane Conference girls golf tournament Sept. 20. Charles was voted Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Charles to recap her season and more.
Bartelson: As we head into postseason play, where is your personal confidence, especially given your strong season to this point?
Charles: After all of the conference matches so far, I can say that I have a lot of confidence off the tee. I have been able to control the ball very well and averaged around 230 yards with my driver.
Bartelson: What, if anything, have you learned about yourself golf-wise this year that was either unexpected or a pleasant surprise?
Charles: Throughout the season, I learned that if I wanted to be at the top of the leaderboard, I needed grit. There were a couple rounds that just didn’t go my way, but because of those rounds, I learned to persevere. Being able to walk away from a bad shot or a bad hole and reset my mentality for the rest of the round has allowed me to become a more consistent golfer.
Bartelson: What motivates you to be the successful athlete you are?
Charles: What motivates me to be a successful golfer is learning a new skill. Being able to experience my hard work paying off is one of the most rewarding feelings. I never want to stop becoming a better golfer because of this.
Bartelson: For those who aren’t seeing it up close as much as you, is there a teammate who has grown a lot over the year? How so?
Charles: One of my friends who has grown a lot since the beginning of high school is Marisa Lerario from Lake Park. I played with her over the summer in a few tournaments and also at conference last week. I was amazed at how good she got. I know she puts in a lot of hard work and it was really amazing to see her play so well.
Bartelson: For fun, you have the opportunity to choose two friends to go with you and meet a music artist at their concert. Who are you choosing to see and why?
Charles: I would like to go to a concert with my boyfriend Clay and my golf friend Chris. We would go to Country Thunder and see everyone there because country is the best music.