Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Leah Freesemann, Burlington Central, volleyball, sophomore

Name: Leah Freesemann
School: Burlington Central, sophomore
Sport: Volleyball
Why she was selected: Freesemann had eight kills, two blocks and an ace in a 25-23, 25-15 loss to Crystal Lake Central on Sept. 13. Freesemann was voted Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Freesemann to discuss her season and more.
Bartelson: I haven’t seen you play live, unfortunately, but how would you describe your role and energy you bring to the floor?
Freesemann: I just love playing volleyball. I think you can see that when I’m on the court. I love competing with my teammates. I would describe myself as a confident player. I think my confidence comes from the work I put in during practice. When I’m in a close game, I want the ball and the opportunity to make a big play.
Bartelson: What is an aspect of your game that perhaps is underrated or one you take a lot of pride in that isn’t as well known?
Freesemann: I am known for my hitting, but I am really proud of my growth in serve receive and defense. I worked really hard in these areas in the offseason and have had more opportunities to play all-around this year. My goal is to be a six-rotation player.
Bartelson: Did you start volleyball because of a sibling or is it a sport you kind of found on your own?
Freesemann: I started playing volleyball in seventh grade. I tried out for my middle school team having never played before. I fell in love with the sport and started playing club the next season.
Bartelson: Beyond the volleyball court, who is Leah Freesemann?
Freesemann: I am someone who likes to stay busy and active. When I’m not playing volleyball, I like going to the beach, playing outdoor games, paddle boarding and camping. I also enjoy hanging out with my friends and family whenever I can.
Bartelson: For fun, you can pick only one movie to watch for the rest of your life? It’s the only one that’ll work. What movie are you picking and why?
Freesemann: I’d have to say “Jack and Jill” because it’s so funny. I love Adam Sandler movies.