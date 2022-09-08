Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Matthew Lemon, Burlington Central, golf, senior

Name: Matthew Lemon
School: Burlington Central, senior
Sport: Golf
Why he was selected: Lemon shot a 40 to earn medalist honors in a dual team win over Huntley on Sept. 2. Lemon was voted Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Kane County Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with the three-sport varsity athlete to discuss his career, the upcoming basketball season and more.
Bartelson: What draws you to golf and what does it bring to your athletic repertoire, if you will?
Lemon: That’s a great question. Honestly, basketball is my main sport but golf, to me, has always been about having fun and building great memories with my friends. I remember some of my best friends to this day I met through [the last three years] of golf. Now, as a senior, I’m hoping I can convince some of the young guys to realize golf is a serious sport where you should [also] sit back and have fun. That, to me, is what playing three sports is all about. Yes, you want to shoot as low as you can in golf ... but it also comes down to the friendships and memories made.
Bartelson: Your golf scores, at a glance, seem to be solid this year. What have you observed from your play early on?
Lemon: The biggest thing for me, for all golfers really, is consistency. ... I take a five-iron off the tee. That really sums up my golf game. Every single time, [other than par-3], I take a five-iron, clear [the ball] out in the middle [of a fairway]. From there, you can really start to score on some holes. That sums up what I’ve done to make my scores go low from last year to this year [to] drop a couple strokes. ... In fact, this season, I haven’t hit driver once off any hole.
Bartelson: Looking ahead to basketball, what can people expect from you?
Lemon: I know that myself, Drew [Scharnowski] and Nick [Gouriotis], we’ve all been working so hard, especially Drew and Nick, we’ve all been going in the morning to get shots up. We’ve really made it an expectation on the team as to if we want to be good and if we want to go farther than we did last year with losing to St. Francis in sectionals, we really have to push that expectation to be there in the morning. ... Me personally, it’s really to be a team player. I have some pretty high goals and I think we can be really good as a team, but we really have to play together and be unselfish.