Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Matilyn Mumm, Kaneland, track and field, senior

Name: Matilyn Mumm
School: Kaneland, senior
Sport: Track and field
Why she was selected: Mumm won the triple jump, took third in the 400-meter dash and ran the lead leg on the winning 4x400 relay for the Knights at the Interstate 8 meet last week. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Mumm to discuss her season and more.
Bartelson: Of the several successes you’ve had this outdoor season to this point, what stands out the most among them?
Mumm: Something that means a lot to me are my coaches. My Coach Baron is an incredibly important person in my life and the biggest success was just to make him proud.
Bartelson: What is something you learned about yourself as an athlete or person that you perhaps didn’t know/realize yet this season?
Mumm: I realized that I’m someone who is motivated by making other people happy. Whether it’s cheering on my teammates or making everyone feel comfortable on the team, watching them grow is something I genuinely enjoy.
Bartelson: Who is a friend/teammate that has had an awesome year but maybe hasn’t had the spotlight?
Mumm: Lindsey Andrae is one of the most hardworking people I’ve ever met. She never takes a day off and is someone that I can rely on to push me at meets and practice.
Bartelson: If you could be any fictional character for a day (like a super hero or whatever) who would you be and why?
Mumm: If I could be a fictional character, I think it would be awesome to be Rapunzel. She has the most awesome hair and such a sweet personality.
Bartelson: Favorite song on your playlist right now?
Mumm: My favorite song on my playlist right now is most likely “I Will” by The Beatles or “Foot Fungus” by Ski Mask the Slump God.